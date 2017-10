Ghostly International recently released Xeno & Oaklander's new single, "Moonlight."

"Moonlight" is an evocative synth reverie. Liz Wendelbo's voice glides above a Bossa Nova beat — romantic, hypnotic, like a strange recollection or a surrealist film — singing of moonlit dances and distant landscapes.

Tracklisting

01. Moonlight

Available now, the track was originally released on vinyl in association with Electronic Sound magazine. Stream it now below.