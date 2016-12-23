Guy From Downstairs Shares a Cut From Collaborations EP

Romanian producer Guy From Downstairs has just dropped a collaborations EP, pairing himself up with Floog, Dubsons, Faster, Morgan, Slip Y Time, and Coriesu across 2 x 12"s.

Savage Bucharest continues the line of collaborations on GFD, following on from a prior joint release with Guti and bringing to life a number of impromptu jam sessions between Guy From Downstairs and artists that either live or have spent time in Bucharest.

Savage Bucharest will be the fourth release on the vinyl-only GFD label and can be purchased on Decks and Juno now.

Guy From Downstairs has also shared "Zularic Tree," his track with Faster, available to stream below.