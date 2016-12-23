Hear an EP of Driving House Cuts From Alex Burkat

Early next week, The Nite Owl Diner will drop their 10th release, Last Days of Flatbush, from label co-founder Alex Burkat.

￼The Nite Owl Diner was founded in 2014 by Chrissy and Burkat with the release of Chrissy's Hello? EP—under the Chris E Pants moniker—and has since gone on to release banging EPs from The Black Madonna, Lrusse, Chrissy & Hawley, Nackt, and Nautiluss, among others. For their tenth release, Burkat appears for his first full EP on the label with four muscular house cuts that are already picking up steam with support from DJs such as Kornel Kovacs, The Black Madonna, Eddie C, Octo Octa, Honey Soundsystem, and Jacques Renault. The EP also includes a guest collab from Nite Owl alum Policy, who joins Burkat on stomping b-side track "Style Wars."

Last Days of Flatbush will drop on October 30 and can be pre-ordered here, with the EP streaming in full below.