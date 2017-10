Buenos Aires’ Jorge Savoretti is up next on Adrian Niculae (a.k.a Priku)'s Atipic label.

Atipic 004 is the fourth Atipic release, following on from EPs by VincentIulian, Andu Simion, and Niculae himself. It will be the Argentinian DJ-producer's debut on the label.

We're told to expect "proof of concept on how different angles can generate twisted and unexpected perspectives on modern electronic music."

Atipic 004 will land on November 10, with clips available here.