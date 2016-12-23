JK Flesh (a.k.a Justin K Broadrick) Preps EP on Regis' Downwards

Justin K Broadrick will release a new EP on Regis' Downwards as JK Flesh, the alias he employs for his solo work within the realm of heavy/brutal electronica/techno.

Justin K. Broadrick’s output is an intimidating one. He began, aged 15, with the recording of his first—and last—record with Napalm Death. From there he formed pioneering industrial metal group Godflesh. He also met Kevin Martin (a.k.a The Bug) and began experimenting with everything from dub and techno to hip-hop, breakbeat as Techno Animal. Together they produced four albums, plus a collaboration with Porter Ricks.

JK Flesh debuted in 2012 with the album Posthuman but its lineage can be traced right back to Kevin “K-Mart” Martin and the pair’s psychedelic industrial techno project, The Sidewinder, which was picked up by Mille Plateaux in 1996. The studio pet-name would later become his alter-ego: "JK Flesh is the angry, hateful, disenchanted side of what I do with electronic beat-driven/bass-driven music."

There’s since been the stinging Worship Is The Cleansing Of The Imagination since, a split with Prurient, and Suicide Estate on Hospital Productions. Electric Deluxe had the honor of bringing the next JK Flesh album kicking and screaming into the world: Rise Above was released in June 2016 and displayed an move towards a new form of sludge industrial techno. Legendary techno label Downwards put out the Nothing Is Free 12″ single next, complete with Surgeon remix.

The upcoming Exit Stance four-tracker is said to explore a "more dancefloor approach, taking in all of Broadrick’s legacy."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Exit Stance

A2 / 2. Motivated By Jealousy

B1 / 3. Bullied By Love

B2 / 4. Caveman

Exit Stance EP will land on November 27, with the title track streaming below.