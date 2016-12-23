Kassem Mosse Lines Up New Double-Pack

Gunnar Wendel (a.k.a Kassem Mosse) will soon release a new double-pack via his Ominira label.
OM-KMOS-1 spans nine tracks and will land "in a few weeks." It'll be Wendel's most significant release in some time, and it follows a single track on February's Split Vol. 2 EP. Wendel says that the "first half is beats, by the 2nd half the tunes come in."
Tracklisting
01. Blind Vom Licht
02. Silver 94
03. Banken Im Nebel
04. Terminal Bar
05. Wir Sehen Andere Tage
06. Paradizer
07. Nobody Has To Know (Instrumental)
08. Holding Firm
09. Mercedez Benz Arena
OM-KMOS-1 LP will land in November, with a mix using five of the tracks streaming below.