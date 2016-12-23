Kassem Mosse Lines Up New Double-Pack

Gunnar Wendel (a.k.a Kassem Mosse) will soon release a new double-pack via his Ominira label.

OM-KMOS-1 spans nine tracks and will land "in a few weeks." It'll be Wendel's most significant release in some time, and it follows a single track on February's Split Vol. 2 EP. Wendel says that the "first half is beats, by the 2nd half the tunes come in."

Tracklisting

01. Blind Vom Licht

02. Silver 94

03. Banken Im Nebel

04. Terminal Bar

05. Wir Sehen Andere Tage

06. Paradizer

07. Nobody Has To Know (Instrumental)

08. Holding Firm

09. Mercedez Benz Arena

OM-KMOS-1 LP will land in November, with a mix using five of the tracks streaming below.