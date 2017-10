Lady Starlight will soon release a new EP on Len Faki's Figure imprint.

Which One of Us is Me? will be Colleen Martin's first release following a 12" on Stroboscopic Artefacts earlier this year.

We're told to expect a "statement of bold and pounding beats."

Tracklisting

A1. You

A2. Me

B1. Them

B2. Us

Which One Of Us Is Me? is scheduled for December 11 release, with "You" streaming in full below.

.