Levon Vincent Offers New Album for Free Download

Grab the full album here.

Levon Vincent's has shared a free download of his second LP, For Paris.

The Berlin-based US-native announced the LP, For Paris, via his Facebook page last month, along with a lengthy statement about the story behind it. The announcement draws reference to his controversial Facebook post where he suggested that people arm themselves with knives or mace in the wake of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. The post attracted widespread criticism across social media.

The album is out now out digitally, available to download free via this link, with the playlist streaming above.

The vinyl will be released in five parts, starting in January 2018 with a vinyl dropping every month after that.

