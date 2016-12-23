Neil Landstrumm to Release Central Processing Unit EP

Neil Landstrumm will release a new EP on Sheffield's Central Processing Unit.

Now in its fifth year, the label, who’s lineage embodies a '90s-indebted blend of electro, IDM and ambient techno, continues to carry the torch for the city's historic electronic music scene.

Following releases from Denmark's Nadia Struiwigh and Swedish experimentalist Goto80, comes a new EP of bleep techno from the Scottish hardware aficionado, who’s also released on Planet Mu and Tresor.

Tracklisting:

A1. Tomorrow People

A2. Chrome and Ferric

B1. Sahara

B2. The Chemical Con

A Death, a Mexican and a Mormon EP will land on November 24, with clips streaming below.