Nicolas Jaar Lines Up Ambient Record

Nicolas Jaar will soon release a new ambient record.
The news came yesterday when the US artist announced two last-minute gigs via Twitter, both happening today at The Kitchen in Manhattan.
The proceedings will start with a launch event for Maziyar Pahlevan and Africanus Okokon's book "Sound Works / Art Works," which Jaar issued via his Other People label. He'll then perform a fully improvisational solo noise set, with an opening performance by Africanus Okokon and Vamba Bility.
At 9 PM, there will be another show where Jaar will perform the "majority" of his "new ambient record" live.
More details are expected to be announced soon.
two seated shows in ny tomorrow - live improv noise set and gonna play live the majority of new ambient record pic.twitter.com/CuzMOJa7Pi
— N (@nicolas___jaar) October 23, 2017