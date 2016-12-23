Nicolas Jaar Lines Up Ambient Record

Nicolas Jaar will soon release a new ambient record.

The news came yesterday when the US artist announced two last-minute gigs via Twitter, both happening today at The Kitchen in Manhattan.

The proceedings will start with a launch event for Maziyar Pahlevan and Africanus Okokon's book "Sound Works / Art Works," which Jaar issued via his Other People label. He'll then perform a fully improvisational solo noise set, with an opening performance by Africanus Okokon and Vamba Bility.

At 9 PM, there will be another show where Jaar will perform the "majority" of his "new ambient record" live.

More details are expected to be announced soon.