NorthSouth Records Preps EP From Christian Jay and Bilal, Shares Track

On October 28, NorthSouth Records will return with their second release, a split EP from Christian Jay and Bilal.

Following on from the Chris Geschwindner and Henry Hyde split, NSR002 once again features two cuts from each producer on each side. On the north side, Berlin-based Bristolian Christian Jay drops two bass-heavy, garage-influenced heaters that beg for a soundsystem, whilst on the flip on the south side, Bilal goes down a faster and trippier route with two synth-heavy grooves.

You can pre-order the record here ahead of the release, with Christian Jay's "Enclave" streaming in full via the player above.