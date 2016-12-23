Onyx Collective to Release on Big Dada

New York's Onyx Collective have today released a new EP via Big Dada.

In September of 2016, Onyx Collective, a jazz ensemble who had been performing throughout New York for years in both rugged DIY spaces and esteemed clubs, quietly released their debut album 2nd Ave Rundown on vinyl via Supreme. In the ensuing year, they would continue to build an underground profile in the city, in spite of the fact that none of their recordings existed online. Now, they make their proper debut through the release of three projects (two EPs and an LP) via Big Dada.

Lower East Suite Part One is the first installment of three. To coincide with the announcement, they're sharing the lead single from the EP, "Fruit Stand"— a measured and soulful track, and a good introduction for those unfamiliar with Onyx Collective's unique style of jazz.

Titled Lower East Suite the recordings that make up the three releases are taken from Onyx' performances over the past year. Storefronts, bars, and street corners act as both venues and studios for Onyx Collective. Many of the highly atmospheric songs from Lower East Suite Part One take their names from the addresses where they were recorded: "172 Forsyth St.," "175 Canal St.," "Market St."

Tracklisting

01. Color Images

02. East River

03. Fruit Stand

04. 172 Forsyth St.

05. 175 Canal St.

06. Mambo Pancakes

07. The Mask

08. Market St.

Lower East Suite Part One is out today, with "Fruit Stand" streaming in full above.