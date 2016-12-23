Pablo Valentino Releases on MCDE

Pablo Valentino has released a new EP on MCDE, the label he co-founded with Danilo Plessow.

Danilo and Pablo met in the late '90s through their mutual love for obscure jazz, sample-based house, and all things soulful. Landing 20 years later, this EP is said to like the kind of music that "sums it all up, a testament of their musical backbone."

The release lands four years after Valentino became a daddy, and the EP is a dedication to his son, Hugo-João. On "My Son's Smile," we can hear a recording of Hugo-João's laughter over a mellow, summery house track that has been a big favorite of Danilo over the years. With a little help from Lyon producer Patchworks, who played bass on the track, Valentino pulls off one of his most sophisticated productions yet.

GE-OLOGY, the legendary hip-hop and house producer from New York, flips it into a more of a peak-time thing, replacing the Fender Rhodes from the original with layers of thick synthesizer chords and a very vibrant, musical vibe reminiscent of his earlier release on Sound Signature. "Atlantic’s Calling" is one of those signature, late night house tracks

Tracklisting

A1. My Son's Smile

A2. Atlantic's Calling (One for Portugal)

B1. My Son's Smile (GE-OLOGY 'Teach The Babies' Remix)

B2. Good Ol' Days

My Son's Smile EP is out now, with clips streaming below.