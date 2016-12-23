Premiere: Hear a Heavy New Remix From Alix Perez

Sam Binga latest EP, Champion, will drop on October 27 on Critical Music.

The massive eight-track EP finds the UK producer in fine form, teaming up with good friend and longtime collaborator Rider Shafique—the pair also enlist Stush, Irah, and Tiffanie Malvo for vocal work—to create a forward-thinking collection of cuts that fuse Binga's dancehall influences with the modern, bass-heavy sound he is known for, as he explains:

“I've said it before, but dancehall and its influence on UK music has been a massive inspiration for me, going way back to hearing Chris Goldfinger on Radio 1 playing music that was like nothing else I'd heard before. I love that fundamental rhythmic pattern, and I love how within the same world you can have some tunes that are built around the sweetest melodies and harmonies, and others that are built around super-tuff minimal drums and crazy squeeks and bleeps.

When it came time to build another EP for Critical, I decided to link up with my good friend and long-time collaborator Rider Shafique, who has a much deeper knowledge of this music than me, and together create something that references both old and new dancehall, while still being playable in the kinds of sets I've become known for. There's no 'halftime' and no chopped-up jungle breaks here - we wanted to make something really focussed and even 'disciplined' - and hopefully we've succeeded."

Ahead of the release later this month, Binga and Critical have offered up a full stream of Alix Perez's remix of "Highly Blessed," available via the player below.