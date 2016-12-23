Premiere: Hear a Hypnotic Cut From Yard One

Next month, Tact Recordings will launch their new vinyl only sub-label, Tactics, with Yard One's Tactics Vol.2.

Launched by Yard One (a.k.a. Jordan Bruce and Larry Jones) and Richard Fletcher (a.k.a. Adventures In Daydreams and Fletcher), Tactics is inspired by the 2012 Tact Recordings VA, Tactics Volume 1—which featured cuts from Isherwood, Per Boisen-Moller, and Luke Black—and will focus on a stripped-back minimal sound from the label heads and their close friends.

The first release, although not yet officially out in the world, is already picking up steam with some of house and techno's heavy hitters, such as Raresh, Thule Records head Thor, Galcher Lustwerk, Cinthie, and Vlad Caia. From melancholic hypnosis of EP opener, "Avenoir," to swinging, jazz-inflected grooves of "Granular Movements," it's easy to see why it's causing quite a stir on floors the world over.

Ahead of the release on November 17, you can stream "Avenoir" in full via the player below.