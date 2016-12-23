Premiere: Hear a Mesmerizing Cut From Flora Tucker

The Life of Mr. Yim will be the debut project for Australian producer Flora Tucker.

The EP will be released by Brooklyn-based label KONTAINER, presenting three cuts that combine processed field recordings, abrasive noise, and industrial-tinged beats in an inventive and immersive tale of subterranean soundscapes. The Life of Mr. Yim will be the first in a series of releases for Flora on KONTAINER.

Ahead of the December release, you can stream "Endorsed Fishing Equipment Parts 1 & 2" in full via the player below, with the EP available for pre-order here.