Leo Pol has released a new double EP on Concrete Music 3PM, the house sub-label of Concrete Music, titled All I Got In Me.

The seven-track release follows an EP on Velvet Records, one on Body Parts Records, and two more on IILE, the French artist's own imprint.

This double EP features six tracks filled with a soothing "3PM vibe," while there is also the debut track of Saint Ouen Connection, the house trio with Leo Pol and his friends Simon and Mathieu.