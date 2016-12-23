Premiere: Hear a Track From STL's New EP

Later this month, Enigmatic producer Steven Laubner (a.k.a. STL) will return with a three-track EP on Amirali's Dark Matters imprint.

Titled Nonzero Sonics, the EP will be the sixth for the label and their first release to drop this year and follows previous entries from AboutFace, Paul Valentin, and Amirali himself. Over the years, on labels such as Smallville, Echospace, Perlon, and his own Something imprint, STL has built an almost cult-like following of producers, dancers, and listeners enamoured with his idiosyncratic take on house and techno and on this latest endeavour, Laubner goes further down the rabbit hole with three deep and twisted cuts.

In support of the forthcoming release, Laubner and Dark Matters have offered up a full stream of "Smooth Selector," a stripped-back dubby groove plastered with Laubner's signature dubbyness. You can stream the track below, with the EP available for pre-order here.