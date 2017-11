Forest Drive West will soon release a new two-track 12" on Livity Sound.

Static / Escape EP will be the London newcomer's second release on the label, following on from Jinx / Scanners which landed in March. His previous releases have landed on Hidden Hawaii and Peverelist's Dnuos Ytivil.

Tracklisting

A1.Static

B1.Escape

Static / Escape EP will land on November 3, with "Static" streaming in full below.