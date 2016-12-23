Premiere: Stream a Cut from Scuba's Return as SCB

Scuba's SCB project returns today with Below the Line, a new EP on Hotflush Recordings.

The British producer has become one of modern dance music’s most pioneering figures, having produced four full-length albums, various EPs and contributed mix albums to renowned series such as DJ Kicks, Fabric, and for Berghain's Ostgut Ton label over the last decade. Donning the SCB name in 2010, Paul Rose’s pseudonym for esoteric techno found a home on labels like Aus, Nonplus, and Hotflush Recordings, not to mention its own eponymous imprint.

Featuring artwork by Jonathan Lawrence, Below The Line inaugurates a fictional timeline of events set in a hypothetical future. A climate-related disaster acts as a catalyst for a complete overturn in society, the repercussions of which will be explored subsequently.

"Like many people, I've spent a lot of time this year thinking about the paths we could be headed down over the next few decades, many of which seem to point to catastrophic scenarios in society and the environment which were unthinkable until very recently. One of the things that interests me the most is considering the journey of consciousness that leads people down paths which subvert their own previously held political morality. Musically, this has been a slightly different way of working for me, but it's also been one of the few positive ways I've found to channel my attempts to make sense of our recent past and possible future.’ — Paul Rose

Tracklisting:

A1. Five Degrees

A2. Opposition Division

B1. Confidence Trick

B2. The Cut

Below The Line EP drops on Hotflush Recordings today, with "Five Degrees" streaming in full below.