Rone Shares New Single From Upcoming Album

Rone's latest album, Mirapolis, will drop via Infiné Music next week.

The latest offering from the acclaimed French artist features a range of collaborations that finds the producer working with the likes of Saul Williams, Bryce Dessner of The National, Kazu Makino of Blonde Redhead, and many more across 12 vivid, multi-colored tracks. A concept album of sorts, the title and its contents look to sonically envision Rone's early memories of amusement parks and circuses, as well as the 1927 film Metropolis. Like its subject matter, the album is a fluorescent ride through kaleidoscopic beats and winding synth arrangements.

Ahead of the release next week, Rone has shared the latest single, "Down for the Cause," a beat-driven piece of psychedelia which also features Blonde Redhead vocalist Kazu Makino's soothing vocals.

You can stream the new single below, with the album available for pre-order here.