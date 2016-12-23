Sampa The Great Announces New Mixtape

Sampa The Great will release a new mixtape via Big Dada, titled Birds And The BEE9.

Sampa is a singer, poet, lyricist, and songwriter born in Zambia, raised in Botswana, and based currently in Melbourne. She makes deeply political and personal music.

Birds And The BEE9 arrives after a mixtape and series of EPs and singles which have attracted an increasing swell of support in Australia and beyond. Meeting through a freestyle night, it was with producer Dave Rodriguez (Godriguez) that she made 2015’s The Great Mixtape. She linked up with Godriguez again for the "Blue Boss" single, followed by 2016’s "Heroes Act 2" which she worked on with Estelle and Rahki as part of a project with Red Bull Sound Select.

A trio of different producers have helped her realize her vision for BBEE9. First up, there’s Kwes Darko who’s put out his own LPs for Black Acre and R&S. There’s Justin Smith (a.k.a Sensible J), who is the producer and drummer for Melbourne’s much-touted REMI. And finally, there’s Alejandro ‘JJ' Abapo (a.k.a Silentjay), another Melbourne-based producer who’s put out in-demand EPs for Rhythm Section and been in the band for Australian trailblazers Hiatus Kaiyote.

We're told to expect a mixtape that "showcases the qualities that were already evident in those first releases."

Tracklisting

01.Healing

02. Flowers Ft REMI

03. Protect Your Queen

04. Rhymes To The East

05. Can I Get A Key

06. Black Girl Magik

07. Casper Ft Syreneyiscreamy

08. Karma The Villain

09. Bye River

10.Inner Voice Ft Mwanje Tembo

11.The Truth

12. I Am Me

13. Healer Ft Zaachariaha

Birds And The BEE9 LP will land on November 10 via Big Dada, with "Bye River" streaming in full above.