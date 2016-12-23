Shaun Reeves and Tuccillo Launch New Imprint

Today, Shaun Reeves and Tucciillo launch their new project, Shantu.

Shantu kicks off with a new three-track EP from the duo, presenting a label and sound focused on hypnotic, stripped-back grooves for the dancefloor. Each track on the EP gives a different take on that formula, from the dream-like minimalism of opening cut, "Primero," to the hip-shaking funk of "Ingenue" and the closing cuts sexy, jazz-inflected grooves.

The vinyl-only Shantu001 is out today and can be grabbed here, with the snippets streaming below.