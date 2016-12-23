Splice and iZotope Offer Rent-to-Own Plugins

Earlier this month, Splice announced a partnership with iZotope that would allow users to rent-to-own brand new versions of iZotope’s critically-acclaimed mixing and mastering plugins Ozone 8 and Neutron 2.

The partnership will mark the first time that Ozone 8 and Neutron 2 have been available for both direct purchase from iZotope and through rent-to-own on Splice, giving producers instant access to a plugin to then pay off over time in small monthly installments—users can also pause or cancel their plans at any time and try the plugins for free for three days.

Alongside the announcement, Splice also released a video with The Glitch Mob giving mixing and mastering tips for the two plugins.

You can watch the video above, with more on the rent-to-own initiative here.