Steffi Releases White Label 12"

Steffi has released a new white label 12" featuring two exclusive tracks created in the same album session—and with a similar intricate rhythmic sensibility—as her recent World Of The Waking State album.

The morphing, upbeat, 4/4 club-oriented vibe of "Exit The Ego" on A stands in stark contrast to Side B’s pad-heavy, atmospheric electro of "The Big White Bang."

It's available in special edition black or violet vinyl, both in runs of 300. Your color will be selected at random, but buy two copies and get one of each color as long as stocks last.

Tracklisting

01. Exit The Ego

02. The Big White Bang

Waking States is out now, with clips streaming below.