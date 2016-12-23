Stimulator Jones Signs to Stones Throw

Stimulator Jones is the latest signing to Stones Throw.

Stimulator Jones is a new multi-instrumentalist and singer on the funk scene from Roanoke, VA. After his start in the music world as a hip-hop DJ, he began writing songs, and his ballad “Soon Never Comes” was featured on the Stones Throw compilation Sofie’s SOS Tape. Peanut Butter Wolf took note and immediately signed Jones to his label. A singer and multi-instrumentalist who can play anything you set in front of him—-from banjo and fiddle to harmonica and sitar—Stimulator insists on playing all the instruments on his songs himself, for complete and total control over the results.

"Need Your Body," which is streaming below, is said to be "a taste of his debut album" out early next year.