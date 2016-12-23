Stream a Beautiful New Mix from YokoO

YokoO has shared a beautiful new mix, exclusively for streaming below.

YokoO is no stranger to house music in all its deepest forms. A studio head in the true sense, he spends much of his time pondering basslines and warm synth riffs.

As a DJ, YokoO embraces the dancefloor with a dynamic and honest approach. When you see him play, you can see a genuine love for what he is doing and that naturally feeds back to his audience, fuelling energy and the fever of the dancefloor. The warm melodies work with the heavy basslines to create a sound that is deep but still pumping enough to get a party started.

His latest mix, which can be streamed below, showcases all these qualities. It's a quite blissful studio recording loaded with unreleased material.

"This podcast marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one. Yet again, through countless emotions, it retraces some key moments of my life over the last few months. May you appreciate the depths of the journey and relate to it as profoundly as I do. All Day I Dream of unity." — YokoO