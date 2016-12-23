Tessela & Truss (a.k.a Overmono) Line Up Next XL Recordings EP

Ed & Tom Russell (known respectively for their solo Tessela and Truss projects) will complete their Arla EP trilogy as Overmono next month.

The Overmono project is born of the brothers' collective creative impulse and staking out its own defined place in the contemporary landscape of electronic music. Instead of searching for commonalities between their earlier individual work, Overmono combines the duo's talents in order to reach the spaces between ambient, techno, and UK hardcore dynamics.

Arla III, like the previous two records in the series, is a culmination of the duo's combined influences. "A representation of our memories—both real and false, of UK rave culture," the label explains. "These records have been informed as much by fantasy as they are real memories. The result of us piecing together our experiences of growing up and going out to raves in the Welsh countryside."

Arla III will again come with artwork by Rachel Bungey.

Tracklisting

01. Inulin

02. Phase Magenta

03. Pom

04. Harp Open

Arla III will land on November 24 via XL Recordings, with "Inulin" streaming in full above.