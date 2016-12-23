Tom Rogerson and Brian Eno Collaborate on New Record

Tom Rogerson has announced his debut record in collaboration with Brian Eno.

Finding Shore is described by the label as "the sound of Rogerson distilling the essence of what he does after a protracted musical journey from childhood until now."

He took the traditional route of music lessons and learning notation before starting composing "properly.” As a 17-year-old he had the odd contrast of being taught by the composer Harrison Birtwistle but also working as a lounge pianist in a dilapidated hotel in Peterborough. He spent some time in New York playing jazz, recording with Reid Anderson of The Bad Plus, and had a successful career with post-rock group Three Trapped Tigers.

Upon meeting Brian Eno, the pair didn't speak about music at all but bonded over their roots in the Suffolk town of Woodbridge, located on the strange flat landscape of Eastern England. Eno's influence on Finding Shore began by enabling Rogerson to overcome his fear of committing any one piece to its own album. As a way to open Rogerson up, Eno suggested they try experimenting with the Piano Bar, an obscure piece of Moog gear that works by using infrared beams focussed on each piano key; these are then broken as the keys are played, transforming the piano's note into a MIDI signal that can then be used to trigger or generate new, digital sound. As Rogerson improvised at the piano, Eno improvised with the MIDI signal to create a unique piece of music.

Tracklisting:

01. Idea of Order at Kyson Point

02. Motion in Field

03. On-ness

04. March Away

05. Eastern stack

06. Minor Rift

07. The Gabbard

08. Red Slip

09. Quoit Blue

10. Marsh Chorus

11. An Iken Loop

12. Chain Home

13. Rest

Finding Shore LP is scheduled for December 8 release via Dead Oceans, with "Motion in Field" streaming in full above.