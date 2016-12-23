Tulum's Comunité Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Tulum's Comunité Festival has announced plans for next year's 2018 edition.

The festival will return to a new location in Tulum for its third edition. This year the encounter will take place in a jungle ranch—a Caribbean "heaven" with three cenotes—artistically intervened underground water caves. One of them will be the Moon stage within a mystical cave, while the second cave, the Lunar stage, promises an audiovisual/immersive sensitive experience. The third one will be an open-air area for the Solar Stage. It's described by organizers as an "amazing paradise."

For the lineup, this year Comunité focuses on a program based on alternative currents and the re-invention of traditional music forms. James Holden & The Animal Spirits team up for a new project which will have its Mexican debut for this special occasion. Neo-soul singer Dayme Arocena, Trax Records’ Mystic Bill, and Alpha 606 represent the Cuban artist community at Comunité.

Murcof, a titan of the Mexican experimental scene, will play a special set; while Nicola Cruz will do the Neo-Andean fever. This first stage of the lineup is completed by diverse artists such as Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (Live), Romare (Live), Steve O'Sullivan, Auntie Flo, Kuniyuki (Live), Rhadoo, Kalabrese, and more. More performances and guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Once again, Comunité is teaming up with Restore Coral, a local initiative which last year helped to re-plant the coral reefs that are so vital in the fight against climate change. In addition to this ecological-driven effort, the festival addresses Mexico’s current emergency state around the devastating earthquake that happened in September by donating a percentage of the ticket sales to initiatives which provide housing to affected families in many states of central Mexico.

Lineup

James Holden & The Animal Spirits (Live Band)

Dayme Arocena (Live Band)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (Live) - “Special live performance curated by Aki Aora" Murcof (Live)

Romare (Live)

Lawrence

Steve O'Sullivan

Rhadoo

Nicola Cruz (Live)

Auntie Flo

Kuniyuki (Live)

Alpha 606 (Live)

Kalabrese

Mystic Bill

Lazare Hoche

Josep

Eris Drew

Clap Clap!

Vlada

Aleksa Alaska

Funk E

rRoxymore

ViiV

Uchi

Soul of Hex

AAAA

Solar

Jonn

Itzone

Alexis Yasky

Soos

Julio Victoria

This year's edition takes place from January 5 to 6 in Tulum, Mexico, with more information here.

Meanwhile, you can view our gallery from last year's edition here.