Vietnam's Epizode Festival to Present HYTE Stage

Epizode Festival in Vietnam will present a HYTE stage in which will be the first ever Asian appearance of the Berlin-based brand.

HYTE is well-known for its headline-making festival and warehouse events in New York, Miami, Amsterdam, Berlin and many other places in the world. Not to forget, their weekly events at Amnesia Ibiza, which are a big part of the nightlife of the party island.

Epizode Festival takes place on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam from December 31 to January 10, 2018; and HYTE will take over the main stage for three days of the event January 5, 7, and 9, 2018. In doing so, they'll add some big names to the lineup, such as Loco Dice, Chris Liebing, Richie Hawtin, Pan-Pot, Marcel Dettmann, and more.

These new additions brought by HYTE add to a lineup that already features Carl Cox, Dixon, Âme, Guti, Dubfire, and Luciano.

More information on this year's event can be found here.