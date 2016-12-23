Wata Igarashi, Function, and Marco Shuttle Remix Sigha

Token will soon release a remix EP featuring reworks of Sigha’s Metabolism album.

Wata Igarashi demonstrates different areas of focus with two new versions of "Black Massing." Meanwhile, Marco Shuttle and Function serve up one remix each.

We're told that "the music is reworked into a new context to powerful effect."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Black Massing (Wata Igarashi ‘Dusk Falls’ Remix)

A2 / 2. Morning Star (Marco Shuttle Remix)

B1 / 3. Down (Function Remix)

B2 / 4. Black Massing (Wata Igarashi ‘Daylight Breaks’ Remix)

Metabolism Remixes EP is scheduled for November 3 release, with Function's rework streaming in full below.