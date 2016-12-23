WeTransfer Launch Podcast Series on the Psychology of DJing

WeTransfer have launched a new podcast series with Gilles Peterson interviewing his favorite DJs on the Psychology of DJing.

The series features intimate chats with Seth Troxler, The Black Madonna, Cassy, Craig Richards, and IG Culture on their lives as DJs and the mental successes and pitfalls behind the artform. Each episode will be between 18 and 28 minutes long, and will touch on both practical and personal aspects of the life of a professional DJ.

You can check out the microsite, which houses the interviews and more information on the project, here.