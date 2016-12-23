Zip and Cristi Cons Play Lisboa Electronica Showcase

Zip and Cristi Cons have been confirmed for a showcase ahead of Lisboa Electronica Festival, which will take place early next year.

The event—which will be hosted at Lisbon's Ministerium Club—will be the first in a series of showcases to help pursue the festival's main goal: celebrate electronic music and bring some of the best labels and artists of this musical genre to the city of Lisbon.

On October 31, in partnership with Solid-AM, Zip and Cristi Cons will play alongside Giuliano Lomonte and Joao Maria.

More information can be found here.

XLR8R is the official partner for the event.