Ableton Announces Live 10

Ableton has announced Live 10.

The eagerly-awaited and much-anticipated next version of Live will introduce four new Ableton devices, a completely re-designed sound library, workflow refinements, design updates, improvements to Push integration, a fully-integrated Max for Live, and more.

The new devices in Live 10 will include Wavetable, a new synth with a variety of waveforms derived from analog synths, as well as modeled analog filters, and deep, flexible modulation; Echo, which promises to deliver sounds ranging from "classic analog and digital textures to diffused soundscapes, wailing feedback and other experimental atmospheres"; Drum Buss, an all-in-one drum sculpting tool; and Pedal, which features three separate circuit-level models of overdrive, distortion and fuzz guitar pedals.

Live 10's workflow refinements include an updated interface with cleaner design and optimized themes; Capture, which recalls an idea after it has been played and turns it into a MIDI clip; multiple MIDI clip editing options; arrangement view improvements, including nudging, time stretching, one-key zooming and drag-and-drop track duplication; groups within groups organization; MIDI notes will play even when not started from the beginning of the MIDI note; input and output renaming and labeling; and mixing improvements, including improved gain range and bass mono feature in Utility, extended low frequency slopes on EQ Eight, and Split Stereo Pan.

You can check out all the new features and find out more on Live 10 here, with images of the new features available below.

CLICK ANY IMAGE TO ENLARGE AND ENTER GALLERY