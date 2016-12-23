Adam Marshall Next on Maeve

Adam Marshall is next up on Maeve, the label of Mano Le Tough, The Drifter, and Baikal.

Adam Marshall has long been an artist admired by the Maeve label. From featuring in early carnations of Mano Le Tough and The Drifter’s Passion Beat parties to producing tracks like “North at Night” and “Vamping," Adam has always been an artist that all three of the Maeve founders were eager to work with. Over the course of the last 12 months and through much back and forth, a four-track package finally emerged that all parties now feel ready to release.

We're told that the Low Poly Nature EP "features several guises of underground electronic music and in parts pushes their boundaries."

It lands after Mano Le Tough's Arganol 'N' All EP.

Tracklisting

A1. Core Dub

A2. House Shipping (Jammed mix)

B1. Illusions of House

B2. Epsic Basic Drops

Low Poly Nature EP lands today in vinyl and digital formats.