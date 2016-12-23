Aleksi Perälä Next on Nina Kraviz' трип

Finnish sound scientist Aleksi Perälä will soon release a double EP on Nina Kraviz' трип.

Born in Finland in 1976, Perälä has been an independent producer and an electronic music composer for over 20 years. Almost all of his previous releases have landed on AP Musik. This will be his debut on трип.

We're told that "glistening scales cascade over peculiar tones," and that Perälä "explores the powers of an alternative tuning system in dancefloor structures, tapping into the veiled potential of his sound palette with stunning physical consequences."

Tracklisting

A1. GBLFT1740065

A2. GBLFT1740066

A3. GBLFT1740067

B1. GBLFT1740068

B2. GBLFT1740069

B3. GBLFT1740070

C1. GBLFT1740071

C2. GBLFT1740072

D1. GBLFT1740073

D2. GBLFT1740074

Paradox EP will land on December 15.