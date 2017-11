Humberto Hernandez (a.k.a Andrés) is set to return as A Drummer From Detroit.

Andrés, a Detroit house producer and hip-hop DJ, only previously released under this alias landed in 2011 with Drums #1, also shared via Aaron "Fit" Siegel's label. He now returns to Fit Sound with a follow-up, Drums #2, a three-track 12" scheduled for December release.

Tracklisting

01. Part Three

02. Part Four

03. Part Five

Drums #2 EP will land on December 5, with clips streaming below.