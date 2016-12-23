Avatism to Release Nonplus EP

Avatism will release a new EP on Boddika's Nonplus.

An audio engineer by trade, Avatism records electronic music and operates Parachute Records from his Milan-based studio. With original compositions and remixes on Nonplus, Vakant, Decca, R&S and his own imprint, the young Italian is well-respected for his own brand of dilapidated, muscular dance music.

He describes the EP as a collection of tracks written and produced in 2016, Milan, Italy, including some of his first solo material after focusing on his CW/A project with Francesco Leali (a.k.a Clockwork) for a few years.

Tracklisting

01.Killing the Hour

02. They Should Have Sent A Poet

03.Assimulation Ritual

04.Things To Do In NYC

Killing The Hour EP will land on November 21, with the title track streaming below.