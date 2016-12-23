Ben Sims, DJ Rush, Echoplex, and More Remix Mattia Trani

Mattia Trani, who runs the Pushmaster Discs imprint and released his debut album The Hi-Tech Mission last year, is putting out a remix compilation of his full-length on December 15.
This 2x12” LP features reworks by UK techno icon Ben Sims, Chicago legend DJ Rush, Tokyo’s DJ Shufflemaster, T. Linder from Detroit Techno Militia, Polish talent Echoplex, Kwartz from Spain, and more, thus bringing a wide diversity of techno to an album rooted in the Detroit style with strong futuristic aesthetics.
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. Future Funk Return (Ben Sims Remix)
A2 / 2. Symphony Of A Cosmic Goddess (DJ Rush Remix) B1 / 3. Departure (Kwartz Remix)
B2 / 4. Alien Pattern (Detroit Techno Militia T.Linder Remix)
B3 / 5. The Detroit Student (Madalba Remix)
C1 / 6. Low-Tech Descending (Echoplex Remix)
C2 / 7. Metaphysic State (Astronomical Telegram Remix) D1 / 8. The Detroit Student (DJ Shufflemaster Remix)
D2 / 9. The Hi-Tech Mission (Head Front Panel Remix)
D3 / 10. Traffic 2 Traffic (Raffaele Attanasio Remix)
The Hi-Tech Mission. The Remixes is scheduled for December 15 release, with DJ Rush's remix streaming in full below.