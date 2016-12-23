Bicep Drop New EP with Video

Bicep have shared a new EP, Glue, via Ninja Tune.

The three-track release is the follow-up to the Belfast duo's debut full-length, which landed earlier this year. The EP features two new tracks, "Metro" and "DLR," both embodying the same throttling yet atmospheric tunes featured throughout the LP.

Inspired by the song’s homage to the rave era, the duo have also shared a video for "Glue" by Joe Wilson. It is a series of landscapes which revisit the sites once brought alive by now infamous raves but today sit desolate and empty, retreating back to their former state with little to show of their impact they had on UK music culture.

Tracklisting

01. Glue

02. Metro

03. DLR

Glue is out now via Ninja Tune.