Carl Craig Added to Comunité Festival 2018

Comunité Festival has added Carl Craig to its lineup for the upcoming 2018 edition.

As an essential part piece of Detroit's second generation of techno producers, Carl Craig shouldn't need much of an introduction. Throughout the years, he has created the acclaimed Planet E Communications label, landing release slots alongside Kevin Saunderson, Alton Miller, Moodymann, and many more.

He joins a lineup already featuring Rhadoo, James Holden & The Animal Spirits (Live Band), Lawrence, and many more.

This year's edition takes place from January 5 to 6 in Tulum, Mexico, with more information here.