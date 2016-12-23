Cleric and Setaoc Mass Prepare Collaborative Double EP

Cleric and Setaoc Mass will soon release a collaborative double EP, Isolate, on Clergy.

Isolate EP is the second collaborative project between Cleric and Setaoc Mass split over two discs. It will be the 10th installment on Cleric's Clergy imprint, which has also released music by Dax J, Reflec, Wrong Assessment, and more.

The mysterious Mancunian producer Cleric has been active since 2012 and has released on labels such as Len Faki’s Figure, Arts, and his own imprint Clergy. DJ-producer Setaoc Mass' debut release on Len Faki’s Figure caught the eye of some of the scene’s most respected DJs. He also runs his own SK_eleven imprint.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Altered States ft. John C. Lilly

A2 / 2. Odyssey

B1 / 3. Isolation

B2 / 4. Centre Of The Cyclone

C1 / 5. Madame Butterfly

C2 / 6. 188

D1 / 7. Subconcious Life

D2 / 8. Exploration X

Isolate EP will land on January 26, with "Madame Butterfly" streaming in full below.