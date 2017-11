Popescu Costin (a.k.a Costin Rp) is next up on Faster's Ruere label.

The three-track EP will be the Bucharest-based label's fourth release, following on from three EPs from label owner Faster himself—the last of which included a Rhadoo remix.

Costin Rp is a Bucharest-based DJ-producer with previous releases on Pleasure Zone, Bleu Ciel, and Pressure Traxx.

Tracklisting

A1. Beller One Year

B1. Subinc

B2. Can You

Basic EP will land end of November, with clips streaming below.