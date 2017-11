Cristi Cons and Dubtil have teamed up for an EP as Fonetica.

The three-track collaboration will be the Romanian duo's first release together, following solo releases on Amphia, Understand, and Raresh's Metereze, to name just a few.

It will land as the third release on Nervmusic's NMS label.

Tracklisting

A1. Background

B1. Lost In Thought

B2. Sleepy Hollow

Noises EP is will land in November via Nervmusic's NMS.