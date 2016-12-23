Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (a.k.a SIT) Head to Sushitech for New LP

Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (a.k.a SIT) will release a new four-vinyl LP on Sushitech, titled Invisibility.
Invisibility will be the Romanian duo's first new material since Sideways, a six-track LP that arrived via their own Amphia label, split between 2015 and 2016. It will be their debut on Sushitech, the Berlin-based record label founded and run by Yossi Amoyal since 2005. Previous releases have come from Steve O'Sullivan, Mike Huckaby, Makam, and more.
A release date for the LP is yet to be announced, but snippets are available below.
Tracklisting
01. Elevation
02. Layers
03. Exhibit
04. Block
05. Waiting
06. Diatonic
07. Concealed
08. Drytime
09. Dimming
10. Webspace
Invisibility will land soon on Sushitech.