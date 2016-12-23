Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (a.k.a SIT) Head to Sushitech for New LP

Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (a.k.a SIT) will release a new four-vinyl LP on Sushitech, titled Invisibility.

Invisibility will be the Romanian duo's first new material since Sideways, a six-track LP that arrived via their own Amphia label, split between 2015 and 2016. It will be their debut on Sushitech, the Berlin-based record label founded and run by Yossi Amoyal since 2005. Previous releases have come from Steve O'Sullivan, Mike Huckaby, Makam, and more.

A release date for the LP is yet to be announced, but snippets are available below.

Tracklisting

01. Elevation

02. Layers

03. Exhibit

04. Block

05. Waiting

06. Diatonic

07. Concealed

08. Drytime

09. Dimming

10. Webspace

Invisibility will land soon on Sushitech.