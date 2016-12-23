Cyclone to Host Priku, DeWalta, Bill Patrick, SIT, and Dyed Soundorom in November

Los Angeles promoters Cyclone have a huge November planned, hosting a range of high-caliber artists each weekend this month.

First up, this Saturday, November 4, Bill Patrick, Priku, and Randall M will perform at regular home The Treehouse Rooftop in Downtown LA, before partnering with XLR8R to host DeWalta on November 9 at the intimate Pattern Bar for Cyclone Thursdays. Following that, Cyclone will join forces with Into The Woods to host Thomas Melchoir and Legowelt, followed by a joint event with Decibel at Union, featuring Apollonia's Dyed Soundorom. To close out the month, on November 25, Cyclone will once again partner with XLR8R to feature SIT (Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia), Afriqua, and Svet.

You can find details and links to all the upcoming events below.

November 4 - Cyclone: Bill Patrick, Priku, Randall M

November 9 - XLR8R x Cyclone Thursdays: DeWalta

November 11 - Into The Woods x TBA: Legowelt Live & Thomas Melchior

November 17 - Cyclone x Decibel: Dyed Soundorom

November 25 - XLR8R x Cyclone: SIT (Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia), Afriqua, Svet