The next release on Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow label comes from DJ Nnamreg.

The 612 EP is the label's eighth release, the last of which landed in September from VRAC. Earlier releases have come from Probabilistic, Z@P, And.rea, to name a few.

We're told to expect "enigmatic soundscapes from the mystifying mind of Berlin’s DJ Nnamreg."

Tracklisting

A1. Probably too far

A2. Still on

B. 612

612 EP will land on November 13, with clips below.