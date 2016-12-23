DJ Tennis and Fink Release 'Certain Angles' Remixes

Nearly half a decade after their monumental "Make It Good," DJ Tennis and Fink have released some new material, "Certain Angles."

After releasing a vinyl including the original and a club mix, !K7 has now released a remix package, featuring four reworks. The/Das deliver a pensive moment of bubbling body music; Francesco Leali appears with a timeless, genre-bending re-perception as OPUS 3000; Lee Jones salutes the faithful dancers; while Mentrix’ rework closes out the release.

Tracklisting

01. Certain Angles feat. Fink (The/Das Remix)

02. Certain Angles feat. Fink (OPUS 3000 Version)

03. Certain Angles feat. Fink (Lee Jones Remix)

04. Certain Angles feat. Fink (Mentrix Remix)

Certain Angles (Remixes) is out now on !K7.