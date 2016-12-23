Download a Feel-Good Mix From Librarian

To close out the year, Waxtefacts label head Librarian has shared a feel-good mix of worldly grooves and exclusive unreleased cuts.

Launched last year with WXTFX001, a varied four-track VA, Waxtefacts has gone on to house a handful of standout releases from its family of artists, including Strip Steve, Interstate, DJ Storch, and Real J.

For his mix, Librarian presents a stunning selection of music gathered from artists around the world, taking in, among others, Russia, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, and France, as well as a collection of forthcoming Waxtefacts tracks.

You can download and stream the mix below.